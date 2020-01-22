PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRAH. Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 78,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 542.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 999,295 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

PRAH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,810. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $115.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $101.96.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

