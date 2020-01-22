Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00

Media headlines about Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Premier Gold Mines earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Premier Gold Mines’ ranking:

TSE:PG traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.69. 244,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.52 million and a PE ratio of -14.70. Premier Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Gold Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.24 price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie bought 17,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,217,778 shares in the company, valued at C$7,381,111.50.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

