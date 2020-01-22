Primecoin Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $9,348.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Poloniex and BX Thailand.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 123% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,434,001 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

