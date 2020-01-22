Privatix Achieves Market Cap of $294,228.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Privatix has a market cap of $294,228.00 and approximately $2,256.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.03621811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00205106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

