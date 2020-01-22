Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

