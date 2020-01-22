Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88. The company has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

