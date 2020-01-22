Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 2.00

Press coverage about Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Procter & Gamble earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Procter & Gamble’s ranking:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

PG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

