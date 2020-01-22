ProCurrency (PROC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, ProCurrency has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. ProCurrency has a total market capitalization of $4,678.00 and approximately $2,188.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.02724933 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,398,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,323,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io.

ProCurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

