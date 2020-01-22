Profile Utility Token (PUT) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $54,255.00 and approximately $4,883.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Allcoin, Coinnest and LBank. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00052894 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00073270 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,526.41 or 0.99924553 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033715 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001627 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, Allcoin, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

