Project Pai Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.04 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LBank, OOOBTC and Bitfinex. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $21.04 million and $1.32 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.23 or 0.05492925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026744 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033598 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,648,030,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,081,862 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HBUS, BitForex, LBank, Huobi and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

