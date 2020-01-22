Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.67-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.67-3.75 EPS.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.33. Prologis has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $95.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 69.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.18.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

