ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Acquired by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 17.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $14,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 224,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after buying an additional 51,427 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 57.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,374,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $159.58. 1,037,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,885. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.17. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $100.40 and a 1-year high of $161.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

