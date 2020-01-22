ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Director Acquires $62,430.00 in Stock

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Director Mark N. Diker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $62,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,609,726.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $93.87.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s previous dividend of $0.10.

CMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

