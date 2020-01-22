Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.86 ($18.44).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSM shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of PSM opened at €13.54 ($15.74) on Wednesday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 12-month high of €16.99 ($19.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.99.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

