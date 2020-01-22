PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

PBY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964. PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81.

