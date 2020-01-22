Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

