Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 478.60 ($6.30).

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of Provident Financial stock traded up GBX 11.10 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 473.40 ($6.23). 2,729,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 444.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 420.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a one year high of GBX 636.20 ($8.37). The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.