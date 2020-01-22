Provident Financial (PROV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Provident Financial to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.52. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

