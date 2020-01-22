PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Announces Earnings Results

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. PTC updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.15-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.65 EPS.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,025. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 307.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43. PTC has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $102.47.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,303 shares of company stock worth $1,962,313. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

