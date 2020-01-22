PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.445-1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.PTC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.15-2.65 EPS.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,025. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.50 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.13.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,313. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

