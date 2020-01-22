PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Up 41.3% Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $363,260.00 and approximately $47,189.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.71 or 0.03513958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00130539 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,729,166 tokens. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

