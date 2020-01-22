PumaPay (PMA) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, CoinBene and Upbit. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $14,525.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PumaPay

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bittrex, IDEX, Coinall and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

