Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 302,557 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PMO opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

