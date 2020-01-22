PWR Coin (PWR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a market cap of $103,671.00 and $23.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.01213493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053403 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00212056 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00073165 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001909 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

