Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tallgrass Energy LP Lifted by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:TGE)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tallgrass Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE TGE opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.73. Tallgrass Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGE. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,985,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,031 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,657,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth $21,511,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 509,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the first quarter worth $11,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

