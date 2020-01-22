Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Targa Resources Corp Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of TRGP opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

