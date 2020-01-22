Qbao Trading Down 3.8% This Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $326,260.00 and $1,934.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000181 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, Gate.io, EXX and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.