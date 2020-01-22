QChi Reaches Market Capitalization of $932,842.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One QChi token can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BiteBTC and Mercatox. QChi has a market capitalization of $932,842.00 and approximately $124,742.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QChi has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.03493573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,494,980 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi.

QChi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

