Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK) will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Q&K International Group’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q&K International Group will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Q&K International Group.

Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.77) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter.

Q&K International Group stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,957. Q&K International Group has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

