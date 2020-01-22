QLC Chain (QLC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $57,703.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Binance and Gate.io. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $57,703.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.03621811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00205106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, Coinnest, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

