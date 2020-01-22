Qorvo (QRVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q3 guidance at approx $1.67 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.