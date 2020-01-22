Qredit (XQR) Trading Up 47.4% This Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qredit has a total market cap of $531,695.00 and $926.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000227 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.