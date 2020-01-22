QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Sells $70,096.95 in Stock

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,332,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,197. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

