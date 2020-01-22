QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Reduced by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $93.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,505,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,373. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

