Quant (QNT) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Quant has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for $3.50 or 0.00040473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a total market capitalization of $42.30 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00326343 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011548 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002189 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

