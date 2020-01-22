Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Director Vincent D. Foster Acquires 278 Shares

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Director Vincent D. Foster bought 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.86 per share, for a total transaction of $11,359.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,152 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,910.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PWR opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 60.2% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 127,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 278,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 34.7% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 67,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

