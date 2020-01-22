Quantis Network (QUAN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $6,898.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.23 or 0.03532369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00203737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

