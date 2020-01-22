Quantstamp Price Hits $0.0094 on Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $49,385.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03490536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00204064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, Kucoin, GOPAX, Gate.io, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

