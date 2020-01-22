Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Hits $6.10 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $183,656.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0869 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007663 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00022893 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002970 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.50 or 0.02647105 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,180,102 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

