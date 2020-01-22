QuarkChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.34 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $5.60 and $18.94. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.15 or 0.05467372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026688 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033678 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127636 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001326 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,849,926 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $32.15, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $7.50 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.