Quasarcoin (QAC) One Day Volume Hits $2,676.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $643,679.00 and approximately $2,676.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,376,446 coins and its circulating supply is 168,376,446 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

