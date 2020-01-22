Quebecoin (QBC) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Quebecoin has a total market capitalization of $7,548.00 and $40.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quebecoin Profile

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

