Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Director Danny Zivkusic Sells 28,900 Shares

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Director Danny Zivkusic sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.09, for a total value of C$147,101.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$509,000.

Danny Zivkusic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Danny Zivkusic sold 117,736 shares of Questor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$588,680.00.

Questor Technology stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.53. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 million and a PE ratio of 18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.16. Questor Technology Inc has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$5.36.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$8.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial set a C$6.25 target price on Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on Questor Technology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

