QUINADS Trading 127.8% Higher Over Last Week (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One QUINADS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. QUINADS has a total market cap of $49,184.00 and $53.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded 127.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUINADS alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00324659 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002182 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008361 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.