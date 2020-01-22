QunQun (QUN) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $262,964.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.44 or 0.05469312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026739 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00033733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127931 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001315 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $5.60, $7.50, $51.55, $13.77, $24.43, $10.39, $32.15, $33.94, $20.33 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

