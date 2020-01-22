RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Given Hold Rating at Piper Sandler

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

RMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

RMED stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 1,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.69. RA Medical Systems has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $30,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,732 shares of company stock worth $54,395. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

