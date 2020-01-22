Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Insider Alonso Ricardo Sells 2,285 Shares

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $107,581.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alonso Ricardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80.

Shares of RARX opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a current ratio of 25.73.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,061,000 after acquiring an additional 886,583 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 390,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 142,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

