Radium (RADS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,375.00

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00006170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Radium has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Radium has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $1,375.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022629 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,933,507 coins and its circulating supply is 3,923,064 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

