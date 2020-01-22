Ragnarok Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $4,096.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.03499465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,176,219 coins and its circulating supply is 15,754,808 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.