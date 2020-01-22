Raiden Network Token (RDN) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $997,162.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001469 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007694 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Binance, Kyber Network, Huobi, OKEx, Bilaxy, Gate.io, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

